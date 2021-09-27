The 10 UK futurecorns you should know

The UK punches well above its weight in creating unicorns (privately held businesses with a valuation of more than $1bn). Of the 800 or so unicorns globally, 31 come from the UK, putting us fourth in the world behind the US with 384, China with 155 and India with 34, according to research from CB Insights.

Some of these unicorns include Betfair, Just Eat, Ocado, Cazoo, Deliveroo and BrewDog. But who are the companies that will become the unicorns of the future? MT takes its pick...