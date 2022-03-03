10 of the biggest corporate translation fails

Translating English words or phrases into another language is a lot more complicated than you might think

Businesses often make the mistake of thinking translation can be done by anyone who knows more than one language - but it is not as simple as that.

Even some of the world’s biggest brands have made some pretty glaring translation mistakes and paid a heavy price, with the fallout ranging from cringeworthy embarrassment to huge financial losses and ruined reputations.

Translation experts, Lotuly, singled out 10 of the biggest corporate translation howlers of all time.