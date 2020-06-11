10 essential principles of good leadership

Daniel Chapchal has learnt a few things from decades in business.

In reality there is no hard and fast definition of what makes a successful business leader. It is often the result of years of experience in leading people and firms, combined with plenty of mistakes along the way.

Turning 75 this month, Daniel Chapchal - CEO and deputy chairman of Camcon Medical, can attest to that.

During his decades as a serial entrepreneur Chapchal has launched, turned around and invested in companies spanning print, security solutions and healthcare. Here are his 10 rules for success as a CEO.