10 high-profile leader arrivals and departures in 2021

The revolving door hasn’t stopped spinning. MT gives you the lowdown on which leaders quit and why.

WHO WAS OUT:

1. Amazon, founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos

One of the richest men on the planet and most famous leaders, Jeff Bezos announced in February he would step down from the top role of the e-commerce giant he founded.

"Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it's consuming. When you have a responsibility like that, it's hard to put attention on anything else," he wrote in a letter to Amazon staff.

Instead he will become executive chairman, and will spend more time on his other ventures - the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, his space company Blue Origin and The Washington Post.