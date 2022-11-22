10 leadership lessons from Elon Musk’s tumultuous Twitter takeover

Lesson number seven: Avoid overplaying strengths so they become a weakness, urges executive coach and former VP of The Economist Group Jeremy Kourdi.

I have huge admiration for anyone that can lift the trophy that says “World’s Richest Person” and I respect the way that Elon Musk earned it - through hard work, intelligence and ground-breaking innovation. Yet despite his achievements there are several leadership lessons from Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

1) What got you here, won’t get you there

The skills which ensure success in one arena (say, starting a car company) rarely translate to another (managing a social media business). Musk’s successes have several things in common (breath-taking audacity, leading-edge technology) yet none seem relevant for Twitter.

2) Be self-aware: understand the shadow cast by your leadership

Either Musk does not understand how he comes across, or does not care, or both. All would be mistakes. Effective leaders understand that how they act and what they say, prioritise and measure all matter. Crucially, great leaders are open, aware of their failings and keen to learn.