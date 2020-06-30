The 10 values that will matter most after COVID-19

Which values matter most to you? Which would you most like to see in your business? When the chips are down, is it more important to be successful or sustainable, to be a good team player or a great innovator?

A few months ago, culture auditor Brands With Values presented Management Today readers with a word wall of 81 sentiments - good and bad - that reflect a broad range of cultural values, and asked them to select which they would most like to see in their industry. The same question was also put to senior business people by executive search firm Green Park.

The COVID-19 Culture and Inclusion Study, out today, analyses the results from over 500 senior executives, across various sectors. Here are the top 10 values you’d most like to see: