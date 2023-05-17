13 books on best practice in business

Need some help with a leadership problem? Find some insights in this winning selection of books, from last night’s Business Book Awards 2023.

1. Leaders seeking a practical guide to transform their management practices can look no further than Nicholas Janni’s Leader as a Healer. Each chapter provides leaders with the tools to break away from the usual corporate standards and embrace their empathetic side, gain mindfulness and deep-listening skills to become a more authentic leader.

2. For all you start-ups out there, How to be a Founder by Alice Bentinck & Matt Clifford is an essential guide on how to build a business from the ground up, answering the age old question - “how do I get started?” The book takes budding entrepreneurs through the stages of creating a company, from developing an idea through to working with investors.

3. Are you looking to upgrade your marketing strategy? Rachel Lawes provides everything you need to know in Using Semiotics in Retail. With expertise from FMCG, fashion, technology and entertainment industries from across the world, leaders can use the tools in this book to create successful, engaging and profitable marketing strategies.