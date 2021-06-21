15 minutes with Estée Lauder's Sue Fox

On working abroad

I started my career at Estée Lauder Companies with Aramis as a PA to the national sales manager. I then did a couple of years around the business before rejoining Aramis to look after Europe, the Middle East and Africa - it was my first opportunity to work in different countries.

In the following years, I relocated for work to Singapore, New York, South America, South Africa and Tokyo. I never anticipated working abroad, but when these opportunities were presented to me I approached them with open arms.

Whenever you move abroad, you're taking a risk because you don't know how it's going to turn out. However, every single move I've made has been absolutely life-enriching and life-enhancing. If you're a curious individual, there's nothing better than really becoming a global citizen.