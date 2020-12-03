What has 2020 meant for female leadership?

The pandemic has shone a light on the success of female leaders, but women have also been hardest hit.

The implications of what COVID-19 means for the workplace and leadership will be evaluated for many years to come. Inevitably there are new trends emerging that are important for us to take the time understand.

We have been particularly keen to monitor are the sex and gender related implications of the pandemic for employees and organisations. The American Psychologist, COVID-19 and the Workplace review paper looks to explore the social-psychological impacts of the pandemic which may be accentuated by gender.

The strengh of female leadership

One of the emerging patterns we have observed since March 2020 is the success of female leaders in dealing with crisis. A global emergency of this scale has provided an opportunity to re-evaluate gendered styles in leadership and management. Across the globe, female leaders such as Angela Merkel, Jacinda Arden and Tsai Ing-wen [pictured] have shown strong leadership during the pandemic and the results have been markedly more successful than their male counterparts.