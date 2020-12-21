What has 2020 taught you as a leader?

Eight CEOs, founders and GMs share how this year has changed the way they see themselves and their work.

When this decade began, many greeted it with Roaring 20s themed New Year’s Eve parties.

While this year certainly hasn’t been as convivial and decadent as Gatsby describes a century ago, it undoubtedly has roared with Covid-19 bringing the world to its knees. Likewise, the government enforced lockdown paired with the furlough scheme made it totally acceptable to party and drink champagne on a Tuesday (that can’t have just been me, right?).

But once the initial upheaval of the new working arrangements passed, many of us had time to reflect. Being indoors and isolated can give the impetus to focus on what we are grateful for, which aspects of “normality” we don’t miss and how we want our future to look when Covid-19 is nothing but an unpleasant memory.