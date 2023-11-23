The 2023 Autumn Budget: An admission Liz Truss was right?

Last Updated: 1 hour ago

You can’t entirely blame Hunt, his ill-fated predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, or even Covid for this dire state of affairs. The most obvious – yet difficult – way to stimulate economic growth is to boost productivity. And this is what many G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US) have signally failed to do for quite a while.

Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement is a case in point: despite a £21bn tax cut to individuals and companies – as estimated by the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) – the British economy is expected to grow by 0.6% this year and 0.7% in 2024. (To put this in context, the UK’s GDP growth since 2019 – +1.8% – is better than Germany’s, on a par with France’s, but much lower than America’s +7.4%.)

What do we want? Growth. When do we want it? Now. That has been the mantra for chancellors – and finance ministers everywhere – through the ages, especially when elections loom. Sadly, this goal is harder to achieve than ever – certainly for democratic economies.

This challenge is particularly acute in Britain where, since 2007, productivity has increased by a mere 1.7%, compared to 27% in the preceding 16 years.

This would seem to confirm the pessimistic diagnosis by the UK’s Productivity Institute that “conventional mechanisms to drive productivity through technological change and innovation (whether stemming from scientific progress, technologies embodied in new machinery and equipment, or better business practices) have not been working as well since the 2010s.”

The Institute recommends that governments invest in human capital and the public sector while committing to share knowledge of science and technology. In reality, under Hunt’s present plans, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that government departments which aren’t ring-fenced (as defence, schools and the NHS are) will need to reduce spending by 2.3% a year in real terms from 2025/26.

This comes after George Osborne’s austerity economics which, Paul Johnson, head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies said, led to budgets being cut more severely than necessary in a gratuitous display of “fiscal machismo”

The bottom line is that governments across the world need to identify different buttons to press if they are to rectify the productivity problem. Alas, no politician, consultant or think tank has convincingly identified what those buttons might be, although it is likely that Javier Milei, the libertarian economist who has promised to “take a chainsaw” to Argentina’s crippled economy might offer some radically different remedies when he takes office next month with a strategy some are already calling ‘daredevil economics’.

British governments have seldom excelled at joined-up, long-term thinking, and this failure has become more apparent since the summer of 2019, when the UK has had five different chancellors. This matters because, as the Economist recently noted, Treasury officials still have the same mindset as four-time chancellor - and four-time Liberal prime minister – William Gladstone, who was obsessed with “saving the candle ends”.

The best way to get ahead at the Treasury has always been to cut spending. It doesn’t help, economists Diane Coyle and Marianne Sensier argue, that the rules, as defined in the Treasury ‘Green Book’, are skewed against high benefit cost-ratio projects, such as electrifying railway lines in the Midlands. This methodology has also, their analysis shows, exacerbated the disparity between the UK’s most and least productive regions (something which the ‘Levelling Up’ agenda, if it was not a chimaera, might have helped address).

That long-standing confirmation bias against spending prompted Treasury mandarins to propose, back in the 1980s, that the new M25 should only be two lanes wide. An even more egregious example of this attitude is the planning system, often cited as a barrier to growth by Conservative MPs and ministers. The system is certainly flawed but the fundamental problem is not (as some right-wing media brands insist) that planners sit around all day searching for reasons to delay or reject applications, it is that funding for the system has consistently been slashed – falling 37.9% between 2010/11 and 2018/19.

In part, the Treasury’s problem is that its mission is contradictory. The department is in charge of both the nation’s finances and its economy and, usually, it has prioritised fiscal prudence over growth. This mindset – described by one mandarin as “we’ll give you thruppence and see how you get on” – has stifled innovation and indeed initiative in other government departments.

As The Economist has reported recently, the public health grant for local authorities to combat drug-taking, drinking and smoking has been cut by a fifth in real terms since 2015, even though it is three or four times cheaper than similar interventions.

This mentality, applied to the National Health Service, has left the UK with the fifth-lowest number of CT scanners and MRI units per person in the 38 nations of the OECD. The cancellation of the northern leg of HS2, after a £25bn investment in the route from London to Birmingham, feels like a short-term financial solution that ignores the long-term problem identified by Coyle and Sensier.

Let’s be clear: for The Economist to launch such a broadside against the Treasury is almost akin to Russia Today criticising Vladimir Putin. Hunt’s autumn statement can be read as a tacit admission that disgraced prime minister Liz Truss may have been onto something with her (badly costed) dash for growth.

His decision to make tax breaks for capital investment permanent – or, let’s be realistic, until the next election – makes sense. As a percentage of GDP, British companies invest much less than their competitors in France, Germany and the US – and that gap has widened significantly.)

Given the need to drive growth, it is odd that Hunt didn’t also reverse recent changes to R&D tax relief which, according to the Startup Coalition lobby, are costing new, small, loss-making businesses around £100,000 a year. Nor, although he probably wanted to, did he raise the tax threshold.

What the chancellor hasn’t provided in his autumn statement, critics argue, is an overarching vision for UK Plc. As Chris Barlow, partner at accountants MHA, put it: “The government cannot keep providing short-term solutions in an attempt to distract from the glaring lack of a long-term vision. The budget should have given manufacturing the one thing it didn’t offer - room to plan.”

The lack of a coherent industrial policy – and indeed any attempt to define one – has long frustrated British business leaders. Nor did Hunt decisively move to rebalance the economy to encourage higher investment and higher net exports, which Martin Wolf, chief economics commentator on the Financial Times, has long insisted are essential to fix the country’s growth problem.

With 110 changes, some unexpected giveaways, and no politically toxic abolition of inheritance tax, Hunt’s self-proclaimed ‘Statement for Growth’ has probably cheered Conservative MPs up a bit (although many are already demanding bigger tax cuts in the spring, ahead of an autumn/winter election).

His confidence that the British economy is “back on track” is not universally shared in the City. Alison Ring, director of the public sector at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, criticised the lack of a long term strategy to fix “unsustainable public finances”.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at investment adviser Hargreaves Lansdown, was a bit more enthusiastic but concluded: “Investors are still holding their breath for a bigger bolder plan to supercharge growth.”

They may be holding their breath for some time to come.

Picture from Getty Images / Christopher Furlong

