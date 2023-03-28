Is 2023 the year of the "Great Internal Shift"?

More than half of UK employees are willing to move up, rather than out. Internal mobility is the key to retaining talent, says new report

The UK seems to be operating under a number of different crises; the cost of living crisis, the energy crisis and, in the business world, the talent crisis. While the phrase "Great Resignation" was in vogue in 2022, this year sees the introduction of the "Great Internal Shift" - employees are looking to move up within a company rather than move elsewhere.

According to data from video interviewing company HireVue’s Global Trends Report, UK organisations are embracing innovative methods to retain and attract talent, including 48% of employers placing greater emphasis on internal mobility and 54% of employees are willing to take an internal transfer.

Employers are also opening the door to previously overlooked workers, such as mature-age workers (41%) and workers on internship programmes (32%). However, barriers remain for internal mobility including lack of technology (27%) and lack of internal initiatives (24%).