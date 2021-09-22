2071: the future of work... through a creative lens

Last Updated: 10 hours ago

In this creative challenge four creatives – multi-functional dreamer/designer Joe Joiner, conceptual designer Elspeth Watson, graphic designer Kieron Lewis and illustrator David Oku – stretch their imaginations to answer these questions through bold and beautiful imagery and video, to transport you there.

Will people still work? How will the nature or purpose of work differ? And as for the workplace, does it even exist in 2071?

While workers and businesses are figuring out what work will look like in the next three months, Campaign and Huawei UK tasked four creatives to visualise how ‘work’ will evolve over the next 50 years. We set out four alternate realities.

The four creatives are working from the same brief – and the same piece of technology: the HUAWEI MateView. This is a sleek, minimalistic 28.2 inch monitor with a 3:2 display.

Joiner is a multi-disciplined designer/art director, originally from East London who spins quite a few different plates. He is the director of fashion consultancy Area Gen, creative director of Bricks Magazine, associate lecturer at Chelsea College of Art, owns a product design studio Public House and operates independently working on commissions and for clients across a wide range of industries. His clients or collaborators include Sony Music, Nike and Sky Arts.

Watson is a senior conceptual designer, art director and brand developer who loves to bring ideas to life. She says her ‘childlike enthusiasm’ and ‘unrestrained imagination’ sets her apart. She thrives when working in the FemTech or Tech for Good spaces. Watson has worked with Virgin Voyages, Rolls-Royce and Mind&Matter.

Oku is German-born, grew up in Lagos and Milan and now resides in London. His skills include illustration, typography and graphic design. His ‘addiction’ to illustration has been with him for as long as he can remember and he has been operating as an artist since 2013 with his unique creations attracting fans and brand partnerships worldwide.

Lewis is a South London born freelance graphic designer. He is the co-founder at Olga & Kay, currently works with the People of Culture Collective and is also a host at Adobe Live. Lewis’ work can also be found at exhibitions in the UK. Lewis’ current and previous clients include Levi’s, Penguin Random House UK and D&AD.

Oooh, new tech, tell me more… here are five reasons to get excited: 1. It has a beautifully big screen A 28.2 inch monitor with a 3:2 display. Its resolution supports a native 4K + Ultra-HD 3840 x 2560 resolution. 2. It has a billion colours 1.07 billion, to be precise. Each monitor is professionally calibrated to accurately produce colours, achieving a colour accuracy rating of ΔE <1 in sRGB mode and ΔE <2 in DCI-P3 mode. The HUAWEI MateView is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, so you'll have no trouble discerning details hidden in darker areas. And you'll benefit from the vast breadth of colours on display, with HUAWEI MateView supporting 98% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. 3. It's an ultra thin, scandi-inspired monitor This clever design – inspired by the compositions of renowned painter Wassily Kandinsky and the concept of Futurism – swaps the bulkiness of traditional monitors with a thin, geometric design featuring a magnetic back panel for a sleek and minimalist look. 4. It's compatible with your MacBook And works incredibly well with it. 5. It won't damage your eyes It features clever tech that filters harmful light emissions. It prevents screen-flicker induced eye fatigue. It has received TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker-Free certifications. So it’s a stylish, high-tech, considerate bit of kit? No wonder our creatives can’t wait to get started.

Keen to see what the future of work looks like? Watch this space – our creatives go time travelling to 2071 from mid-October.