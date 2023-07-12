Get 25% discount on tickets to the landmark Women In Work Summit

Management Today is working with the Women in Work Summit to explore how businesses can attract and retain female employees. Special discount code for readers below.

by MT Staff
Published: 4 hours ago
Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Management Today has teamed up with the Women in Work Summit, to constructively explore how businesses can attract and retain female employees, particularly throughout important life stages.

The event takes place on the 26 September at Kings Place in London. It will gather CEOs, senior business leaders, HR practitioners and experts to discuss progressive leadership and the moral and financial imperative to create inclusive workplace cultures.

The speaker line-up includes:

- Mariella Frostrup, journalist, presenter and broadcaster
- Dame Sharon White, chairman, The John Lewis Partnership
- Mark Read, CEO, WPP Group
- Alex Mahon, CEO, Channel 4 
- Varun Chandra, managing partner, Hakluyt
- Pete Markey, CMO, Boots
- Dame Lesley Regan, professor of obstetrics and gynaecology
- Pamela Hutchinson OBE, global head of diversity & inclusion, Bloomberg
- Monica Rastogi, regional director, inclusion, diversity & equity, The - Estée Lauder Companies UK & Ireland
- Ian Elliott, chief people officer, PwC

See website for full speaker line up.
 
REGISTER NOW to secure your space and save 25%* on passes with our special rate as partner. Be quick as limited passes are available. All passes include digital access to live and on demand content.

*Discount excludes digital only and group passes

