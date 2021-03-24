3 businesses that have championed flexible working

Timewise's Power List of part-time success stories includes a special award for enlightened employers.

by MT Staff

As part of its annual Power List of part-time success stories, social enterprise Timewise has created a special category for enlightened employers, the Flexible Innovators. 

Multiplex Constructions

The construction industry’s culture is not predisposed to flexible working; excessive hours are commonplace, and mental health and burnout are well-documented issues. For these and other reasons, the recruitment of women has proved challenging; currently only 15% of employees are female, leading to a higher than average gender pay gap for the industry.

