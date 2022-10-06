The 3 critical questions to make effective decisions

Last Updated: 14 hours ago

Dalton writes management books, teaches Management Learning and Personal Development on the Henley MBA and is module leader on two of Management Today's Leadership Learning courses.

Management Today is at the forefront of providing practitioners with what they need to do their jobs better. Most often, this comes from informed reporting by journalists and the direct experience shared by leaders.

When you think about it, leadership exists to deal with one fundamental question faced by every organisation: “what should we do next?”

Management, which can be defined as the efficient and effective management of resources to create value, is about action. It is itself an activity, a contact sport where the aim is good decision-making. And the most important decision in business is always the next one.

Organisational life is an unbroken series of moments deciding how to respond as the future comes to meet us in the here and now. Most managers rely on a process of trial and error to get better results. Experience, whether yours or the results of other people’s, is generally our guide, which is why we love to tell so many anecdotes.

For routine tasks, repeated situations, or established processes, deciding what to do next tends to be reduced to problem-solving algorithms that close down risk or minimise uncertainty. Ironically, most training aims to work out ways of not needing to think to make a quick decision. The twin by-products of such decision-making are a focus more on short-term performance than long-term sustainability, and the wearing down of the capacity to be creative.

Faced with a non-routine, strategic, or existential threat, however, the importance of your ability to answer the question ‘what should we do next?’ become immense. When there is no manual, old answers won’t work. More precisely, old ways of asking the question about what to do next won’t work; your answer can only be as good as how well you thought through the question.

Brexit, the Covid pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis, the Ukraine war, and the emerging climate crisis all take us beyond the ‘business-as-usual’ world of routine management. Here, the manager must leap into the plunge pool of leadership to determine what to do next. Depth is needed because decisions made now will have far-reaching consequences. We would benefit from looking before we leap.

As practitioners, I want to propose to you that two further questions are needed for decision-making to be effective and efficient for the whole system.

The first of these concerns context, accessed through this deceptively simple question: “what is going on?”

Context is a vast, hidden category. It contains everything that defines the situation in which we need to decide. All actions and all decisions are contextual; otherwise, they’d be completely random. Whole subjects in business school are designed around the premise that management options can be rational and modelled.

Still, management theory has often struggled to include context, mainly because it is messy and complex. The race to fix all our problems can produce unintended consequences where long-term health and well-being are under threat. This is why it is so important to understand what context means.

What I’m getting at is a special sort of critical thinking. A prosaic way of saying this would be, trying to understand the reality of everybody else’s understanding.

Understanding is rooted first and always in observation. Discovery through naked observation leads to insights into the context. Without that, all we would have are our internal biases and conditioning. Our answer resembles whatever the limitations were in how we asked the question.

The biggest limitation in context is that it is a question not of things, but relations between things. Management prefers to deal with concrete things. Reality prefers to run on abstract relationships.

Without contextual understanding, you will have a distortion in your decision-making.

The third question is: “who am I?”

Making this a bread-and-butter question for action may seem odd. After all, at work isn’t a person just doing the role they’re contracted to perform, delivering what’s required? But consider for a moment the ramifications of leaving this out.

At best, as a manager, even one with strong contextual awareness, making decisions using little or no self-awareness means you can be divorced from the consequences of your actions. At worst, you are just a robot with feelings that have been locked out of the job. Neither scenario is a recipe for health and wellbeing.

The personal development question of “who am I?” is where leadership begins. It is another aspect of critical thinking because it leads to a better understanding of how you think. Without that, you will only build into decision-making another distortion.

Managers are human, which is to say that they are fallible, yet we all can grow if given sufficient time and space to work on these aspects. Understanding context and self are both forms of action vital to dealing with the top-line question in management, which we might rephrase as “what should we do, now?”

