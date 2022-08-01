The 3 leadership lessons from Sarina Wiegman and England’s Lionesses

On Sunday, England beat Germany 2-1 to secure the country's first major football trophy for 56 years. What can leaders learn from their triumph and manager Sarina Wiegman's approach?

Sarina Wiegman has achieved an extraordinary feat: leading a national football team to victory in the European Women's Championship – not once, but twice.

Prior to joining the Lionesses as manager in September 2021, Weigman was at the helm of the Netherlands’ national women’s football team, leading them to glory at the Women’s Euro 2017 Championship after just six months in post as head coach.

What we see from Sarina are many leadership attributes that are successful both on and off the pitch and there are three key lessons that leaders can take from Sarina’s calm composure, direct approach and winning performance.