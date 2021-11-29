3 leadership lessons from working in a contact centre

Stacey Hill is Sky Connect's director of operations and CX. Here she explains what she learnt from her early career working in a contact centre.

After a 23-year career in customer service, here's the most important things I've learnt about leading a team successfully.

1. If culture comes first, performance will follow

The first, is to remember that more than four generations are often working together. Naturally, each generation has been shaped differently and work differently. Therefore as a leader, it’s important to identify where conflict can occur and work with these individuals in a way that makes them comfortable and gets the most out of their working style.

Equally, in most workplaces there is no one size fits all answer to creating a positive culture. Each employee faces unique challenges and has their own set of goals. Leaders should work closely with each individual in their team to truly understand what works for them and create the best working environment, tailored to everyone.