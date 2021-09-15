3 moonshot innovations that might just work

Moonshot thinking aims to achieve the impossible. And in some cases, it does just that. Travelling to the city in a vacuum tube? Popping to the shops in an airship? Replacing meat with air? Here are three innovations that have the potential to make a big impact in the future...and one that might not.

AIRSHIPS

With top speeds of around 50mph, helium airships are plausible alternatives to planes for short-haul journeys. Bedford-based Hybrid Air Vehicles aims to offer routes including Barcelona to Palma de Mallorca and Oslo to Stockholm from 2025. However, they might be more realistic as cargo transporters. Germany’s CargoLifter and Russia’s Aerosmena are among those developing huge airships that can lift up to 600 tons of freight while hovering above the ground or sea, and move it with no need to build ports, airports or railways. They produce far less pollution than planes or even ships. Plus, they don’t get stuck in canals.