The 3 myths of remote leadership

The co-founder of a culture-change business that’s never had an office shares some tried and tested lessons.

by Daniele Fiandaca

Anxiety and COVID-19 curves are exponential, and understandably so. For employees in the relatively new working-from-home world, there are tech tips and WFH productivity webinars galore.

What’s arguably being overlooked though is the human element. We’re social creatures - with social isolation comes the stress of staying connected in an increasingly unconnected workscape.

After lifetimes of the now-traditional office setup, WFH feels wrong for many leaders on levels that transcend tech failures and the exhausting nature of back-to-back Zoom calls. Maybe that’s because from an emotional intelligence perspective, we’re doing the WFH thing wrong.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £52 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT