The 3 myths of remote leadership

The co-founder of a culture-change business that’s never had an office shares some tried and tested lessons.

Anxiety and COVID-19 curves are exponential, and understandably so. For employees in the relatively new working-from-home world, there are tech tips and WFH productivity webinars galore.

What’s arguably being overlooked though is the human element. We’re social creatures - with social isolation comes the stress of staying connected in an increasingly unconnected workscape.

After lifetimes of the now-traditional office setup, WFH feels wrong for many leaders on levels that transcend tech failures and the exhausting nature of back-to-back Zoom calls. Maybe that’s because from an emotional intelligence perspective, we’re doing the WFH thing wrong.