3 reasons your team isn’t innovating

Your ‘big idea’ cupboard is empty. Here’s how to fix it.

Behind COVID's smoking wreckage, new Facebooks are being born. Not social networks necessarily, but transformative ideas that will become the building blocks of the ‘new normal’ in every sector.

Yet when the smoke clears, many organisations will find themselves dependent on ‘old normal’ models, perhaps sporting a digital facelift.

The deliberate pursuit of profitable relevance has never been more urgent. What’s hot today cools faster than ever. Yet innovation, the engine room of relevance, seems to continually slip through managers’ fingers. We desire and lack it in equal measure.