3 science-backed hacks to rewire your brain for success

Looking for a step up? You need to prepare your brain first.

As a leader, one thing you know is that to get results, you must lead. Lead yourself, your team, your organization. And when it comes to your career, it is the same thing.

So, how do you lead your career? From within. Everything starts in the mind, so let’s prepare your brain for progression.

The following hacks belong to what we refer to as cognitive control. It is the scientific name used to describe a series of neuro-cognitive processes which develop progressively in your brain over the years, especially required for the control of behaviour to facilitate your goals.