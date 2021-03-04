3 things you need to know about the return to work

If you are struck trying to predict the future for your business and getting caught up in the unknowns, then stop. The last 12 months have taught us that predicting the future is futile. That said, there are definitely some trends that leaders can expect to see in the future of work, irrespective of industry or type of business.

1. Work-life balance will never be the same again

Throughout his career, my next-door neighbour left all his paperwork – and working mindset - in the office before he came home each day. By the time he retired in 2009 there was still a substantial division between peoples’ work and home lives.

Yes, that was partly because the technologies to facilitate 24/7 connectedness weren’t quite there, but it was also a cultural thing that personal lives were typically kept separate from the professional sphere.