3 tips for reinventing your career

Interior designer and Queer Eye star Bobby Berk stumbled into retail, ‘faked’ his way through home building and learned to live with failure.

Some people always knew what they wanted to do, set out to do it, succeeded and then retired, contented. But not many.

Most of us end up following so many detours that our careers end up defined by them, and we’re usually none the worse for it.

Bobby Berk is hardly a stranger to reinvention, having found fame as one fifth of the team in Netflix’s Queer Eye, a reality show that gives its subjects a comprehensive life and style makeover.