3 uncomfortable truths for leaders who think they're not biased

There are many examples of leaders who view leadership as a verification of their right to privilege above others. We only need to look at the outgoing US president Donald Trump’s jubilant reaction as he left a medical centre while still positive for COVID-19, to see such privilege in action.

I understand this point of view. In the early and more naïve stages of my career, I considered people in positions of power as the lucky ones who ‘got to’ be in charge, who ‘got to’ be treated with special privilege. Now, after many years of experience, I recognise that a leader is a not a person who ‘gets to’, but a person who ‘has to’.

Leadership is a duty of responsibility entrusted to you by the people who employ you, and executed towards the people you employ, the people who purchase from you, and even wider society (in which your actions carry a greater-than average weight in affecting society’s views and social norms).