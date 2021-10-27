3 ways to beat toxic masculinity in the workplace

The first step is to ask yourself how you want to be experienced by other people, says Ray Arata, CEO of the Better Man Movement.

When you think of toxic masculinity, you might think of the recent jarring news headlines: Wayne Couzens, a serving Metropolitan Police officer, flashing women, sharing misogynistic messages in a WhatsApp group with his colleagues and using his position of power to kidnap, rape and murder Sarah Everard.

But toxic masculinity isn’t always so explicit - problematic behaviour can be so nuanced that it’s almost hard to spot.

Ray Arata, CEO of the Better Man Movement, says that in the workplace it can even be as subtle as men monopolizing the conversation, interrupting a woman or asking her to grab him a coffee.