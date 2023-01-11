3 ways to help your team battle burnout

Burnout is likely to be the 2023 word of the year. It has been identified by business and HR chiefs as a major risk over the next few months as people come under increased pressure from the cost of living crisis and economic uncertainty. Indeed, 50% of employees and 53% of managers already say they are already burnt out, according to a recent global study of 20,000 people from Microsoft.



Initiatives like the four day work week have been proposed as a solution to the crisis. But I’m worried about its impact on high performers. The argument is that the most effective and efficient people will easily fit their work into a smaller time frame. But this doesn’t happen. Studies have told us that this hugely valuable portion of our workforce is the most likely to burn out. We are facing a tough landscape right now, that won’t be fixed by compressing our working lives.



Our most talented workers are also the people most likely to work themselves ill, driven by high standards and self-prescribed tough goals. That in itself is a worry.



So what should we do? In a nutshell, if you’re a leader, don’t ignore burnout. Denial isn’t going to solve anything, or give our people the critical support they need to get through to happier times, which will come. We don’t have to accept burnout as an inevitable consequence of a tough working world.



My work in this area is centered around something termed the “Bank of Me”. This is the notion that we have to carefully manage our levels of energy and wellbeing, topping up the reserves and not slipping into the ‘red’ because we’ve drawn down too much and exposed ourselves to burnout.



So here’s my three key pieces of advice for managers and leaders looking to help their people work through the tough times:

1. Set limits

People are working damn hard right now, and we’ve got to ensure they aren’t doing this in damaging ways. This is particularly true for your high achievers, who will be trying as hard as possible. Be more mindful than ever to monitor people and watch for the signs of fatigue. Also, be conscious of the workload you are giving them; just because they say yes, it doesn’t mean they can actually cope.

Core areas, such as physiological wellbeing, focus and motivation, are the ones to watch closely. Are your people taking breaks, are they able to ‘do one thing well’ and are they still energised by what you are doing as an organisation?