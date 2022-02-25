3 ways of improving your soft skills

Your tough leadership approach could be impacting the bottom line and causing employees to jump ship. Here's how to turn it around.

Traditional leadership is dead. No longer can a manager bark “jump” and expect their staff member to subserviently ask, “how high”?

Books on how to toughen up and ace the top-down leadership approach are being replaced by a wave of titles around authenticity, empowerment and empathy.

This was especially true during the pandemic, where employees (who were struggling from isolation, trapped with their abuser, burdened with increased household responsibilities and more) needed leaders who could listen, build a sense of team community and help fit work around their problems.