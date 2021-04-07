3 ways the pandemic proved me wrong about my leadership

Briefing: Brother UK’s MD Phil Jones discusses how the last year changed his beliefs and will change his actions.

After we’ve been doing something for a while at a high level, it’s a natural conclusion that we rather know what we’re doing. The unique events of the last year will have shaken that conviction in a lot of people.

Great leaders realise of course that they’ve never stopped learning, and that even something as unpleasant as a global pandemic can be an opportunity to get better.

In this briefing, Phil Jones, managing director of Brother UK, shares how Covid challenged his ideas about leadership and changed how he’ll behave as a result.