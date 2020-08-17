3 ways to reduce distractions at work

Is it harder to focus at home or in the office? Either way, it’s worth taking a step back and figuring out what your personal time-eaters are.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s that everyone responds differently to change and adversity. It’s why some people have thrived working from home whilst others cannot wait to get back to the office.

Herein lies a huge opportunity for leaders who want to get the best out of their people. Recognise that each individual has their own optimal way of working, leading them to be effective in different situations and environments, and this should be embraced.

From my work with clients over the past five months, I’ve been very transparent about how we can handle distractions more effectively, either in the office or when working remotely. We can either eliminate, reduce or accept distractions.