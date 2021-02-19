3 ways to retain customers when you're forced to shut up shop

Cast your mind back to the heady days of networking drinks or client dinners. For teetotallers - and those who just didn't fancy coming into work the next day with a hangover - mingling with an unsuspicious mocktail in hand meant not feeling out of place or having to put up with sober-shaming from peers.

Bestselling non-alcoholic aperitif Aecorn built its business around such sober socialising. Before the pandemic, the Diageo-owned firm, which also makes Seedlip, was available to order in thousands of luxury bars, hotels and restaurants.

So when coronavirus forced hospitality venues to close their doors, Aecorn had to reevaluate its customers' needs. Speaking at Management Today’s latest Future of Work event, Aecorn co-founder Claire Warner advised that despite the Government's evolving rules, there are still ways to serve and engage customers.