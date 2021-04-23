3 women leaders who show that difference is strength

The huge gender imbalance in British boardrooms has narrowed in recent years, helped by the unrelenting pressure group, the 30% Club. They reached their stated target for FTSE 100 companies last September, with 32% of board directors now women.

Jane Fraser recently took over at the top of one of Wall Street’s big banks when she became CEO of Citigroup. She recently wrote a brilliant blog to all her colleagues, and it really is worth a read. She talks about the future of work from Citi’s viewpoint. She majors on purpose as much as profits, plus belonging, collaboration and Zoom-free Fridays.

The diversity that women bring to leadership is a necessity for these challenging times, and these women leaders are all unique, special and different.