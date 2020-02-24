35 Women Under 35 2020: Nominations open

Women are still underpaid, under-promoted and under-represented in the workplace. According to the Office for National Statistics, the gender pay gap for full-time workers in the UK increased at the end of last year.

We also know that women tend to underrate their own performance. Recent research from Harvard Business Review showed that women tend to describe their performance in tests lower than men did – despite the fact that both groups had the same average test scores (women on average gave themselves 46 out of 100, while men scored themselves 61).

We want to help the country’s talented young businesswomen to boost their profile, build their network and reach the top. Corporate Britain won’t thrive if only a third of all boardroom positions in the FTSE 100 are held by women – and only six women are at the helm.