Only 4% of FTSE 100 firms have neurodiversity initiatives - here's why it's telling

In stark comparison, 47% of FTSE 100 firms offer LGBTQ+ empowerment initiatives. Experts warn employers that it represents a culture that is not inclusive of disabled people.

by Mahalia Mayne

The majority of the UK’s top listed companies do not offer initiatives to support disabled and neurodiverse employees, a report has found.

The study by Agility in Mind, which looked at the reports of FTSE 100 firms, found that while 99% had inclusive mission statements, just 37 had sustainable disability initiatives in place, and only four had neurodiversity initiatives.

In the research, which also polled 250 business leaders, only a quarter described their race or gender equality initiatives as ‘highly effective’ (both 26%), with just 16% saying the same about their neurodiversity initiatives.

