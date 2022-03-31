4 lessons from Ted Lasso about creating psychological safety

What can leaders learn about psychological safety from Ted Lasso?

Psychological safety is a recurring theme in my coaching practice, with start-ups and Fortune 500 clients alike.

A client recently confided his fear that providing psychological safety was not enough to be an effective leader. I sought an example of an aspirational leader; one that epitomizes psychological safety. I immediately thought of Ted Lasso.

An extremely popular show, Ted Lasso - and Coach Lasso himself - make us feel good. As a coach, he instills a sense of playfulness and optimism, even under tough circumstances. He gets results from his team by fostering learning, authenticity and growth.