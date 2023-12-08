4 steps to make your business neurodiversity-friendly

Integrating inclusivity into recruitment practices is increasingly being seen as a financial imperative.

Competition for talent has seldom been fiercer. At the same time, organisations are recognising that they have been fishing in a limited pool.

About 15-20% of the world’s population is thought to be neurodiverse, encompassing conditions such ADHD, autism, dyslexia, down syndrome and dyspraxia.

As organisations broaden their field of vision when it comes to recruitment, they are waking up to the skills a more diverse workforce can bring. Specifically, they are beginning to recognise that neurodivergent employees can potentially offer unique abilities, such as exceptional skills in pattern recognition, memory and mathematics, and the ability to think outside of the box.