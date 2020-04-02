4 ways to make your company more resilient

Coronavirus has caused businesses and entire sectors across the world to grind to a halt, wreaking global havoc across an extended time frame.

During these times, bosses could benefit from the wisdom of some of history’s greatest thinkers.

In one of his most famous sayings, Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu stated: “Know your enemy and yourself, and you will win every battle fought.” Darwin meanwhile theorised from his observations of nature that: “It is not the strongest species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the ones most responsive to change.”