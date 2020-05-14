4 ways to turn uncertainty to your advantage

If there’s one thing businesses fear, it’s uncertainty. And the crisis caused by COVID-19 means they’re facing nothing but. The immediate upheaval of lockdown without a defined endpoint and the prospect of recession to follow make this the biggest challenge for a generation.

With confidence hobbled, businesses might be tempted to sit tight, ride out the pandemic and focus on keeping day-to-day operations ticking over. Yet a crisis is exactly the moment to tap into the hidden superpower of ingenuity.

This might sound glib when, for many, the choices are suddenly not about which opportunity to invest in but how to keep and protect staff.