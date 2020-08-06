5 avoidable corporate disasters

It would be easy, at a time of unprecedented global lockdowns, to assume that the ruin of corporations typically comes as a result of some kind of external force. But history shows that businesses are more than capable of doing the job themselves.

Here are five examples where perverse cultures, structural failures or a simple error in judgement brought disaster.

RATNERS: TOTAL CRAP

Jewellery CEO Gerald Ratner revealed the awesome power of the public gaffe in 1991, when he uttered these immortal words: “People ask me how can you sell this product for such a low price. I say it is because it is total crap.” He got the chop, and the business nearly went under, having to change its name.