The 5 behaviours of charismatic leaders

There are many kinds of charisma, many different definitions of it, and many different ways that each of us can display it.

But whatever it is, for many of us, charisma seems somehow unattainable, gifted to a few lucky people who have it naturally in abundance.

Not so. I believe charisma lies within all of us – and all we need to do to be more charismatic and effective as leaders and managers is to understand and learn the skills that will make us more motivating.