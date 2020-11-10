5 behaviours of top-class managers

This is what you want your employees to say about you behind your back.

There’s no avoiding the continuing impacts of COVID-19. Organisations have had to rapidly embrace whole new ways of working and managers have been plunged into getting results through people they are no longer seeing every day.

As business psychologists, we’ve been keen to understand how the highest performing people managers have coped with the past months and how they are likely to approach the next year. We carried out a piece of research involving 150 L&D and HR heads in a wide variety of global organisations to find out.

What we uncovered reinforced our own experiences of working closely with managers and emphasised the overwhelming need to focus on relationships. There’s no escaping the fact that a trusting, open and positive connection between a manager and direct report is key to engagement, motivation and productivity.