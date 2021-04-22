5 CEO tips for horizon scanning

Last March scientists predicted that the spread of Covid-19 in Britain was tracking just two weeks behind Italy. Even so, the Government’s order to work from home seemed sudden and business leaders felt blindsided.

While no one could have exactly predicted the pandemic in their year ahead strategy meetings, the leaders who were able to identify the threats it would pose will have been better placed to prepare for potential changes and adapt accordingly.

Looking to China and Italy for signs of where Britain was headed, the best horizon scanners likely predicted the shutdown of all but non-essential work and worked on their digital capabilities to overcome the teething problems associated with remote working in advance of the lockdown.