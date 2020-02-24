5 everyday tricks to beat bias

In an increasingly automated world, there’s still nothing that can recreate the emotional and creative power of the billions of neurons, synapses and cells that make up the human brain. It’s why organisations continue to spend significant time and money bringing them together.

But, like the most engineered of machines, the brain has its flaws. It’s prone to trip up on pre-held assumptions, favour the view of the majority or be attracted to thought processes that mirror its own.

One of the reasons we succumb to cognitive biases, such as ‘affinity bias’ (favouring people who are more like ourselves), is because we are either unaware of them or don’t have the time to think about them. That’s why we compiled a list of bias busting tips you can consume in a minute.