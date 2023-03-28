The 5 golden rules to make the most of your investors

Last Updated: 30 Mar 2023

When you have big ideas and limited capital, any investor can look like a good investor. You need money. They have money. It can easily feel like the perfect person to support your business is whoever says yes on the right terms. The reality is more complicated.

For years, I have been that investor, arriving in companies, staying with them and helping them to perform. All the investees who I’ve worked with needed something different but there are some golden rules to help managers get the most from their backers.

Congratulations. You have landed the investment your business needed. The bank account is transformed, and the future is bright. All the plans that you had to put on hold because there wasn’t enough capital can get underway. Your company has changed and there is an important new voice in your board meetings – the investor themselves. They have a stake, and they get a say in what happens next. What are you supposed to do with them?

A venture capital investment can be a seven to ten year long commitment. It’s not quite like choosing a life partner, but it can feel similar.

Ask yourself whether potential investors have the skills you want. Some are deep experts in technology. Others are well connected across industry. I have known companies take on fresh investment chiefly for the expertise that the investor brings. Ideally, they will fill a gap on your board and provide something new.

Do they share your values and goals? If you have sharply different ideas about where the business should be heading, it’s best to address them up front. Finally – do you get on? It matters. You are going to spend a lot of time together.

2 Don’t focus too much on the past

Too many board meetings linger on what just happened and don’t think enough about what comes next. It’s natural for managers to account for themselves. If something’s gone wrong, or right, they need to explain why.

But investors are just as interested in the immediate future. Companies will naturally have business plans, long term targets and KPIs but it’s easy to lose sight of the near-term goals that will dictate your decision-making. Do share your plans for the next few weeks.

3 Bring investors into your problems

People tend to keep bad news from their bank. If a key customer walks away or a vital member of staff quits, few companies ring up their high street lenders to share the bad news. They should tell their equity investor though. Serious trouble will always have to come to board members in the end and everyone on the board can help come up with solution. It’s much better to move quickly and confront problems head on.

4 Tap up your investor’s network

It’s the job of a good investor to make friends. The best investment opportunities don’t show up in the media or via a quick Google. They come from a combination of analysis and strong personal contacts. Investment professionals spend years attending parties and drinks events, conferences and meetings. All that white wine and coffee is consumed for a reason. They get to know people and those people can help you.

Investors may be able to bring you the hire you need, saving on recruiters’ fees. Or they might know the perfect contractor when you need a job done by someone you can trust, or even to make introductions that lead to new business. Their contact book can be a handy asset.

5 Make sure your investor knows what support you want

Fundamentally, different leaders need different sorts of support. A young academic technologist spinning their first venture out from a university will make a very different set of demands from an experienced manager who has helped lead teams to exits in the past.

Be frank about your needs and good investors will respond. Like you, they are highly motivated. Like you, they want the best possible returns.

They can be challenging, of course. It’s their job to question the way companies are run and help drive change where it’s needed. More often than not, successful managers embrace that challenge and get much more from their investor than money alone.





Huw Sparkes is an investment manager at Future Planet Capital, focusing on the Midlands as part of the Midlands Engine Investment Fund.

Picture by Getty Images/Maskot