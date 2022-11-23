5 leadership lessons from Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden

“Temporary insanity” is how Dragon’s Den star and investor Deborah Meaden characterises the last few weeks in the UK economy.
“We’ve had a wobble and we’ve acted out of character. That doesn’t make the UK uninvestable, it makes people think we are uninvestable. We’ve let ourselves down a bit,” she said.
That was her verdict on how attractive the UK was for investors, a question she was asked at the CBI conference, which took place in Birmingham this week.
Here are some of her top leadership lessons from her wide-ranging interview with business leaders.
1. Don’t carry your failures as baggage
Meaden’s first business ended in failure, but she didn’t allow this to hold her back. Instead she recognised that bad things happen and things go wrong, but it’s how you deal with these setbacks that count: “I beat myself up for 30 seconds, but then I move on. What I don’t do is put it in a big sack and carry it with me,” she said.
Instead, properly review the failure. It’s unlikely that everything you did was wrong - find out what part caused the failure. “We shouldn’t like failure, but we shouldn’t fear failure. It’s an attitude that isn’t going to help. We’ve got to learn to be more resilient. Move forward,” she said.
2. Have a ‘good nose’
There are three things Meaden looks for when investing in a business. Her first is that she has to trust the people she will be working with. “Otherwise I will spend too long worrying about what they are doing rather than their business,” she said.
Second is whether the entrepreneurs have good intuition about their business and its context. “Have the people got a ‘good nose’? Starting a business is as much about timing as the idea. I spend a lot of time as an investor asking ‘is this relevant now and into the future?'” she said. The ability to read the context is critical to success.
Finally, she looks for people who clearly understand the fundamentals of the business. “You don’t have to be an accountant, but you must be able to understand the financial levers of the business.”
3. Shun arrogance - it’s the business killer
Meaden says arrogance is the key downfall of most businesses. The people who fail, she said, “are those who think they know more about the business than they actually do. They have blinkered views and won’t take advice.”
Some people also think they can take their foot off the pedal once they have an investor on board. “But it gets harder, because we can remove some of the blocks they think are stopping them from growing. Some people shrink because all their excuses have gone [about why they are not succeeding], others really embrace it,” she added.
4. Keep the end goal in mind
Don’t allow yourself to be too caught up in day-to-day concerns. Every business needs to have a long-term view and keep the end goal in mind. “I speak to businesses all the time that have lost sight of their long-term plan. It’s really important that people still look to the future. Keep looking forward.”
For example, Meaden believes the business and green agenda are aligned. “Sustainability is usually about wasting less and using your resources better. That’s always good for business,” she said.
“Consumers are really worried about sustainability, there is a gap between what business says and does. Businesses that let sustainability fall off the agenda are going to be playing catch-up in two to three years,” she said.
5. Use fewer words
“People use way too many words in their investment document. If I can’t really quickly get to the crux of what a business is about, you’ve lost me," she said.
"I want to know that you know the absolute key drivers of your business. You should be able to tell me on the first page, why I absolutely must invest. What it tells me is that you understand the key point of your business. Convince me you really get it,” she said.
Also don’t spend too much time on your business plan. “Anything past year one is wrong, because things change and you’ve got to constantly adapt,” she said.
Picture by Getty Images