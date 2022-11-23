5 leadership lessons from Dragon's Den star Deborah Meaden

Last Updated: 4 hours ago

“Temporary insanity” is how Dragon’s Den star and investor Deborah Meaden characterises the last few weeks in the UK economy.



“We’ve had a wobble and we’ve acted out of character. That doesn’t make the UK uninvestable, it makes people think we are uninvestable. We’ve let ourselves down a bit,” she said.



That was her verdict on how attractive the UK was for investors, a question she was asked at the CBI conference, which took place in Birmingham this week.



Here are some of her top leadership lessons from her wide-ranging interview with business leaders.

1. Don’t carry your failures as baggage

Meaden’s first business ended in failure, but she didn’t allow this to hold her back. Instead she recognised that bad things happen and things go wrong, but it’s how you deal with these setbacks that count: “I beat myself up for 30 seconds, but then I move on. What I don’t do is put it in a big sack and carry it with me,” she said.



Instead, properly review the failure. It’s unlikely that everything you did was wrong - find out what part caused the failure. “We shouldn’t like failure, but we shouldn’t fear failure. It’s an attitude that isn’t going to help. We’ve got to learn to be more resilient. Move forward,” she said.

2. Have a ‘good nose’

There are three things Meaden looks for when investing in a business. Her first is that she has to trust the people she will be working with. “Otherwise I will spend too long worrying about what they are doing rather than their business,” she said.



Second is whether the entrepreneurs have good intuition about their business and its context. “Have the people got a ‘good nose’? Starting a business is as much about timing as the idea. I spend a lot of time as an investor asking ‘is this relevant now and into the future?'” she said. The ability to read the context is critical to success.



Finally, she looks for people who clearly understand the fundamentals of the business. “You don’t have to be an accountant, but you must be able to understand the financial levers of the business.”