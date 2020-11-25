5 questions left unanswered by Sunak's spending review

Business leaders still need answers from the chancellor.

This is no normal spending review, wrote the former Treasury special adviser Sonia Khan on the morning of today's announcement.

Against the backdrop of the COVID crisis and a possible no-deal EU departure, the Chancellor Rishi Sunak laid out his plans for government spending over the next financial year.

With GDP set to fall by 11.3 per cent, he warned of the need to address an "economic emergency" and pledged an extra £55bn on top of the £280bn already spent on pandemic support measures.