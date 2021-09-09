5 reasons to hire failed students

We’ve been hiring people recently and it’s a great feeling. The days of furlough are behind us and we’re looking forward to a busy autumn. It seems we aren’t the only ones, with many industries complaining that they can’t get the staff. So, unless you’ve got the biggest budget, you probably can’t afford to hire all the A-grade superstars.

Hiring the academically challenged might make you feel like you’re taking too much of a risk. But I recommend you actually look for failed students as, in my experience, they can be some of the best employees around. Here’s why.

Qualifications don't matter

With every second that ticks by after exam results are revealed, those results become less relevant. Academic qualifications are only relevant when someone is on the academic route. There’s really no relationship between school results and business success.