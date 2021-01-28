5 reasons to upgrade your workforce management technology now

Last Updated: 29 Jan 2021

Workforce management software gives you the ability to better manage the health and safety of your employees. You have the tools to ensure optimal shift patterns and rotations that take health and safety requirements, procedures and regulations into account. Your system can tell you who is working where and when, who team members have been in contact with, if they have been self-isolating – and when will it be safe for them to return to work. And if they need a return-to-work interview. At the touch of a button, you have all the information you need to answer these and multiple other questions to ensure the health and safety of your team.

There has never been a better time to review or upgrade your workforce management technology. Here are 5 key areas where it can help you better plan, manage and adapt for the “new normal”.

The good news is that the technology is available right now. From contactless fever detection clocking terminals, to software that automates routine and complex employee management tasks and provides a wealth of business information.

2. Workforce planning and optimisation

The pandemic has highlighted the importance of flexible, responsive workforce management planning and the need for accurate real-time information. It’s extremely difficult to manage your workforce effectively without detailed information on employee time, attendance, absences, activities, skills and scheduling. Employers now need to find ways to optimise and plan for varying demand levels and environmental conditions. A good workforce management system can automate many of these processes for you.

3. Managing new ways of working

Even before Covid-19, employers were aware of the benefits of introducing flexible and remote working options. Benefits including; increased productivity, reduced absenteeism and attracting and retaining talent. A good system will give you a fully automated way to record hours worked, maintain flexi balances and manage planned/unplanned absences. Employees can log attendance on a computer, tablet or mobile either through clocking or honour-based email timesheets. No need for spreadsheets and no manual processes – saving time, eliminating errors and reducing administration.

4. Employee engagement

The most successful organisations are the ones who allow their employees more control over their working lives. By doing this, they foster a culture of empowered, engaged and motivated staff who are more satisfied, productive and loyal. With the use of self-service software for mobile, desktop or laptop, employees can easily organise and manage their own time, attendance, schedules, annual leave, absences and personal details. This in turn reduces queries, calls and emails to line managers, HR and Payroll Departments.

5. Planning for the future

As we start to think about a post Covid-19 world, new business priorities will mean teams may have to be re-structured and workforce procedures and policies will need to be updated to take new ways of working into account. To do this you’ll need reliable workforce data to help you evaluate budgets and costs. A workforce management system that can provide information on workforce costs and productivity will be critical to the success of your organisation.

To say that Covid-19 has been a challenge is an understatement. It has fundamentally changed the way we work and seen businesses forced to adapt with the times. Technology has risen to the challenge, improving many aspects of employee management. No one can predict what the future holds, but with the right workforce management systems you will be better equipped to meet these challenges head on.

