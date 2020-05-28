5 rules for work-at-home productivity

Much like an overturned game of Monopoly, the economy has been disrupted overnight. It has become significantly more difficult to stay focused and productive. Concentrating is challenging during the best of times, never mind with a global pandemic sending shockwaves of worry through our lives.

More than ever before, we need to invest in productivity tactics that accomplish two things at once: allowing us both to focus deeply and to be kind with ourselves. It’s infinitely easier to become more productive when we’re giving ourselves the mental space and patience to wade through complex tasks. During chaotic times, the path to productivity runs straight through calm.

Here are some simple strategies that will help you to keep calm and find focus when you need it the most: