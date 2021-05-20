5 signs of a narcissistic leader - and what to when you spot them

Ever get the feeling that certain leaders are only looking out for themselves, not the company or their colleagues?

Leadership positions tend to attract narcissists because of status involved. Yet spotting a narcissist in the C-suite is tricky as climbing the corporate ranks to a position of power requires a certain level of charm, confidence and self-promotion - it's not a huge leap from there to develop an inflated sense of superiority.

Fortunately, research from the Academy of Management Perspectives separates workers whose boasts outweigh their abilities from those with a set of traits classified as a personality disorder.

Red-flag behaviour of a narcissist in the workplace includes: